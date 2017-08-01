Craft Beer Week Kicks Off in St. Louis

August 1, 2017 10:34 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 9th annual st. Louis Craft Beer Week swings into action.

“NIne years ago we had about 25 events, and this year we’ve moved over to about 130 events,” says Michael Sweeney.

Sweeney also says with the growth of neighborhood breweries, it’s hard to keep track of the numbers, but 35-to-40 craft breweries in the area is a good guess.

“It’s basically back to being what it was pre-prohibition, where you have almost a brewery in every neighborhood, which adds to the neighborhood flavor when you’re able to do things like that,” he says.

To ensure you don’t miss any events, Sweeney recommends downloading the St. Louis Craft Beer Week app.

