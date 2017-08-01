STL Craft Beer Week Explodes With More Than 130 Events

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s nearly half-way done, but there is still plenty of time to culture yourself in St. Louis Craft Beer Week.
The 9th annual, week-long event in St. Louis has continued to grow each year from only about two dozen events a few years ago, to more than 130 events this week. Found of STL Craft Beer Week, Michael Sweeney says St. Louis has returned to its brew-filled form of the pre-prohibition days with small breweries in every neighborhood.
“It adds to the neighborhood flavor when you’re able to do things like that,” Sweeney says.
Events began on last Friday, and there still plenty of special events like trivia nights, picnics, tap-house takeovers and other speciality beer plans happening all day and night this week, through Saturday, August 5.
To ensure you don’t miss any events, Sweeney recommends downloading the St. Louis Craft Beer Week app.