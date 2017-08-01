Facebook Shuts Down AI Experiment

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Facebook reportedly shut down an artificial intelligence engine after developers discovered it had created a unique language that humans would not be able to decipher. CBS News Technology Analyst Larry Magid says it shows the slippery slope that appears to be progress in this industry – but there are clear plusses and minuses.

“I think there’s a lot of positive things that can come of these artificial technology experiments, including machines that not only learn from each other, but keep getting smarter and better able to communicate with each other, and that could all be for the good. But there’s also something to be said for humans being part of the loop, and if indeed they can communicate in ways that we can’t understand that’s a cause for concern,” he says.

