Former WashU Dean Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former dean at Washington University has pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges. It could mean up to 20 years in prison for Justin Carroll who pleaded guilty Monday to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.
Carroll is a former dean of students and interim athletic director who spent 36 years at Washington University. He was indicted in January and formally retired in February.
Federal prosecutors say Carroll was among the participants in a group of people who shared child pornography online.
Sentencing is slated for October 26th.