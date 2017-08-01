Former WashU Dean Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case

August 1, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: Child porn, Dean, dean of students, online, pornography, Washington University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A former dean at Washington University has pleaded guilty to federal child porn charges. It could mean up to 20 years in prison for Justin Carroll who pleaded guilty Monday to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Carroll is a former dean of students and interim athletic director who spent 36 years at Washington University. He was indicted in January and formally retired in February.

Federal prosecutors say Carroll was among the participants in a group of people who shared child pornography online.

Sentencing is slated for October 26th.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen