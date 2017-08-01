Judge Will Hear Stockley Opening Statements Today

August 1, 2017 7:20 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is preparing to hear opening statements this morning, in the murder trial of former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley.

Wilson will hear the case because Stockley has waived his right to a trial by jury. Washington University Law School Professor Peter Joy that will allow the trial to move much quicker.

“We take at least one if not two to three days just to get a jury who would be fair and open minded about the matter, so you’ve already cut down some of the time there. Also when it comes to the opening statement and the closing argument, they tend to be shorter when it’s a bench trial,” he says.

Joy says it will also provide fewer opportunities for an appeal, if Stockley is convicted.

Stockley is charged with first degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of car chase suspect Anthony Smith.

