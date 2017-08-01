Missouri Attorney General Fights Backpage.com Lawsuit

Associated Press August 1, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Josh Hawley, Backpage.com, lawsuit, Prostitution, sex trafficking
(Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s top law enforcement official is fighting a lawsuit seeking to block him from investigating Backpage.com.

Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a motion Tuesday against Backpage, saying its lawsuit is frivolous and should be tossed.

Hawley launched an investigation of the company this year and in May issued civil investigative demands seeking documents from Backpage, which hasn’t complied.

Backpage sued Hawley in response, saying it doesn’t have control over sex-related ads posted on the website and has immunity from potential lawsuits over such ads.

NBC News has reported that documents show that a Backpage contractor has been involved in creating or developing third-party content for Backpage ads overseas. Hawley contends that evidence uncovered by his office supports that.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

