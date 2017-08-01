Second Mother Warns Against Letting Anyone Kiss Your Baby After Her Son Gets Herpes

CBS Local — An Iowa mother is sharing upsetting photos of her 1-year-old son covered in red sores after he tested positive for the herpes virus.

Samantha Rogers, of Des Moines, said her baby Juliano developed the sores in and around his mouth, and tested positive for the herpes simplex type 1 virus after three hospital stays and multiple visits.

Although the HSV-1 virus, which is known to cause cold sores, is typically harmless in adults, it is considered extremely dangerous for newborns due to their vulnerable immune systems.

“It sucks because it’s a lifelong problem now,” Rogers said. “I don’t know how to handle this. I am trying my best. It breaks my heart, and I can’t do anything to help him.”

Rogers first noticed Juliano’s red blisters in and around his mouth on July 21, but doctors told her the baby had contracted the flu or a bad case of Hand Foot and Mouth disease.

The Iowa mother shared unsettling photos of her son covered in sores to warn parents to be careful about who they let close to their babies.

The Iowa incident quickly follows a similar case in which a baby died 10 days after becoming infected with Meningitis HSV1, which is caused by the herpes virus, from what was likely someone’s cold sore.

