Ruling Means Rams May Owe $352,000 to State of Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.
The Missouri Supreme Court reversed a ruling from an administrative hearing that determined the Rams did not have to pay state sales tax on a special city entertainment fee added to tickets from 2007 to 2013.
The state said during oral arguments in March that the Rams owe up to $352,000.
Attorneys for the Rams have argued that the state owes the team $401,000 in improperly assessed sales taxes.
