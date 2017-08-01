Ruling Means Rams May Owe $352,000 to State of Missouri

Associated Press August 1, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: city of St. Louis, LA Rams, Missouri Supreme Court, rams, St. Louis
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to hand off the ball during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Rams are long gone from St. Louis, but they still may owe more than $350,000 in taxes to the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Supreme Court reversed a ruling from an administrative hearing that determined the Rams did not have to pay state sales tax on a special city entertainment fee added to tickets from 2007 to 2013.

The state said during oral arguments in March that the Rams owe up to $352,000.

Attorneys for the Rams have argued that the state owes the team $401,000 in improperly assessed sales taxes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen