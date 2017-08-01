Piscotty Activated From DL, Bader Optioned to Memphis

ST. LOUIS, Mo., August 1, 2017 – The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have activated outfielder Stephen Piscotty from the 10-day disabled list (right groin strain) and optioned outfielder Harrison Bader (BAY-der) to Memphis (AAA) in a move retroactive to July 31.
Piscotty, 26, finished a four-game rehabilitation assignment to Peoria (A) on Sunday night, batting .200 (3-15) with two doubles, three RBI and a stolen base. He will join the team in Milwaukee to begin an eight-game road trip tonight.
The Cardinals’ outfielder injured his right groin on July 14 in Pittsburgh while making a catch in the 9th inning off a ball hit to right field by the Pirates’ Josh Harrison and left the game. This marked his second stint on the disabled list this season missing 12 games with a right hamstring strain from May 5-19. Piscotty has played in 69 games this season batting .236 with six home runs and 31 RBI.
Bader, 23, started six games in centerfield for St. Louis and batted .286 (6-21) with two doubles, two walks and a run scored. The run scored was the game-winning run on a game-ending sacrifice fly in his Major League debut on July 25 vs. Colorado.