Still No Veto on Education Funding Bill

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic lawmakers appear headed for another showdown on education funding.
Just weeks before classes begin the funding bill passed by legislators is finally on the Governor’s desk, but as of last night Rauner hadn’t used his veto authority to make promised changes.
Meanwhile, Republican and Democratic lawmakers are still meeting hoping to reach a compromise, but Bloomington Republican Senator Jason Barrickman says those talks aren’t going well.
“The Democrats seem to be only interested in continuing to continue this political charade. They do not appear to be interested in negotiating in good faith,” he says.
However, Democrats involved in the talks described the closed-door meetings yesterday afternoon as “friendly” and “positive”.