Yadier Molina’s Instagram Causes More Cardinals Controversy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina’s recent Instagram post is raising some eyebrows…again. His post last week was refuting a quote by Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, and Monday’s post is praising former St. Louis coach Jose Oquendo.

The post features a photo of Molina and Oquendo, saying: “missing this men right here ” secret weapon” old school baseball.”

missing this men right here " secret weapon" old school baseball … #oquendocheito extrañando a cheo oquendo "arma secreta" vieja escuela del baseball !!! A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

The post comes at a tense time in Cardinals Nation, as St. Louis still sits a game below .500 and outside of the playoff picture. The frustration continued by fans after the trade deadline passed on Monday afternoon, and St. Louis was neither buyers or sellers.

Some Cardinals fans commented on the post:

bigtuna7442: He would’ve been so much better than matheny

rudboyg3: Preach Primo. BRING HIM BACK or sign him as next manager.

burrabus: He should be the manager YADI!

KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman spoke with former Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan about Molina’s recent Instagram activity on Tuesday morning.

“I like Jose Oquendo. Everyone likes Jose Oquendo,” Ackerman says. “I miss Jose Oquendo – I miss having him around, and maybe that’s all that Yadi meant when he Instagram-ed last night that he misses Jose Oquendo.

“But the timing of it all, puts into question the intent, for sure.”

McClellan responded that while we may never know the true meaning of Molina’s post, he expects Yadi to respond to the media today with the simple response that he does miss Oquendo.

“You can jump to conclusions, but I don’t want to do that,” McClellan said. “I don’t want to pin that on anyone, but it’s [Molina’s Instagram account] certainly something to keep your eye on going forward…they’re going to have to get a handle on it, because it could get out of hand really quick”

McClellan, who was teammates with Molina for five years between 2008-12, also mentioned Molina’s fearlessness to be outspoken on social media. During this year’s World Baseball Classic, in a game between Puerto Rico and Mexico, in Mexico, there was a fight in the stands near the players’ families. Molina was visible upset, and later posted about the incident, ripping MLB for being “more interested in making money and not in the security of our family.”

This is the second time in the last week that Molina’s Instagram posts have been the center of controversy. Last Friday, Molina posted a screenshot of Matheny’s comments in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about the Cards catcher needing a rest. Molina’s caption said, “I train to play 174 games because that’s what it takes to be a Champion, I’m not tired and the day I feel tired I’ll express it myself. #misinforming”

The Cardinals have a three-game series in Milwaukee that begins at 6:40 p.m., Tuesday. The Brewers are 2.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, and St. Louis sits 4.5 games behind Chicago.

