Belleville Mother Carjacked; Suspects Lead Police on Bi-State Chase

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – A Belleville mother is carjacked with her 6-month-old and 3-year-old inside her car.

The thieves allowed the 23-year-old to remove her children before they drove off in her vehicle. It happened just before midnight Tuesday in the 2600 block of Eastview Drive.

The two men took the woman’s 2009 Silver Pontiac G6 at gunpoint, and Swansea reported a similar crime just 10 minutes before.

The car had a GPS unit inside, and law enforcement were able to locate it in the Glen Carbon, Illinois, area Wednesday morning, according to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren. The vehicle then led officers on a high-speed chase westbound on Interstate 270, across the Chain of Rocks bridge and into Missouri.

Illinois police didn’t pursue, but the vehicle was found abandoned in the Soulard Market area.

Two suspects got into a different vehicle, and St. Louis police followed them to Granite City, Illinois, where a man and woman were arrested.

“We believe that the chief suspect vehicle was taken from Maryville, Illinois, may have been used in another crime in Collinsville, and we’re also aware that there was a carjacking with the same vehicle’s description in Swansea, Illinois, just prior to ours,” Fleshren says.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s and Swansea Police departments are working together to identify suspects.

