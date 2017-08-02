Cardinals Edge Brewers, 5-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Yadier Molina hit two solo home runs, Kolten Wong added a two-run double, Luke Weaver pitched into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Weaver (1-1) made one mistake in the first and Eric Thames hit it for his 25th home run of the season. Weaver regrouped and held the Brewers scoreless until Hernan Perez’s one-out RBI single in the seventh.

Weaver allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two over 6 1/3 innings in his first road start of the season and second for Adam Wainwright (mid-back tightness). He took a 4-0 loss to Arizona in his first start on July 27 after being recalled for the second time this season.

Molina homered in the fourth and then crushed the first pitch from Brent Suter (2-2) leading off the sixth over the wall in left for his 12th of the season and fourth career multi-homer game.

Jeremy Jeffress, who made his first appearance since being reacquired Monday in a trade with the Texas Rangers, took over for Suter with runners at first and second and one out in the sixth. One out later, Wong drove in the final two runs of the inning.

Suter struck out seven, walked one and allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jesus Aguilar hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer off John Brebbia in the eighth. Trevor Rosenthal got the last four outs for his seventh save.

Luke Voit’s ground out with the bases loaded in the top of the second tied the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 1B Matt Carpenter was scratched from the lineup with right hip discomfort. … RHP Adam Wainwright (mid-back tightness) threw a bullpen session Wednesday.

Brewers: C Stephen Vogt (left knee sprain) and RHP Chase Anderson (strained left oblique) have made enough progress that the club targets their return during the West Coast road trip, starting Aug. 18 in Colorado.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha (8-4, 3.71 ERA) brings a 4-0 career mark (4.81 ERA) in nine games (eight starts) against the Brewers in his 20th start of the season. He’s been one of the best in the NL over the span of his last six outings. He is 5-1 with a 1.86 ERA.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (4-5, 3.83 ERA) comes off the disabled list (right lower leg strain) to make his 16th start of the season and second against the Cardinals. He is 6-5 with a 4.18 ERA in 15 career starts against St. Louis, including a 7-6 win on June 14 at Busch Stadium.

