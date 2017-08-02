Cards GM Believes ‘Frustrating’ Trade Deadline Still Set Up Offseason Trades

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals could not finalized a trade before the MLB trade deadline passed on Monday. But that doesn’t mean general manager Mike Girsch and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak weren’t trying to make deals.

Girsch joined KMOX’s Mike Claiborne on the Cardinals pre-game show Tuesday, and says it has been a “frustrating last few days.”

He says they came about “as close as you can get” to being both buyers and sellers this year, but the Cardinals’ “assets were harder to move than expected.” Although no deals were made, Girsch believes the ground work has been laid for possible trades in the offseason.

Claiborne also brought up the possibility of a deal through the trade waiver, which is an on-going opportunity for teams to still make trades after non-waiver deadline passes.

Girsch gave a short explanation of that process, which you can read below, along with a full transcript of Girsch and Claiborne’s conversation:

Claiborne: Now that the dust has settled and now the trade winds have stopped blowing give me your thoughts on how things fared for not only the Cardinals, but as you watch some other teams in baseball and the moves that they make.

Girsch: For us it was a little bit of a frustrating last few days we certainly went in to the last couple weeks hoping to accomplish some things and haven’t been able to, so far. So that’s a little frustrating, but I think you saw a lot that everyone expected to happen, didn’t happen to the last minute. And I think that kept a lot of stuff kind of ground to a halt, sort of trying to figure out whether some of these big names were going to move or not. And you know it just felt like, you know, the market never gained a lot of traction this year.

Claiborne: Without getting into any names, how close were you to making a deal this year?

Girsch: We were as close as you can get. I mean we we were close as buyers, we were close as sellers. We were moving stuff for this year, we were moving into next year. We tried to get things done and just never quite got things to the point where it made sense.”

Claiborne: You know we touched on one thing, that everything seemed to fall at the very last minute. Because the dominoes fell too late, do you think that held a lot of other teams back from being able to make deals?

Girsch: I can’t speak for other teams, but it appeared there were situations where multiple people were going after a player and whether that was their only intention or whether they had a backup plan and it might not have you know the way the timing worked out they may not have, sort of, rolled their backup plan with enough time to make something happen. That was our situation. We weren’t we weren’t in on any of the big names that went in the last ten minutes of the of the of the day, but my perception is that, that may have been issue. But I can’t speak for other teams.

Claiborne: It’s a little bit more difficult, but there’s still another method of trying to acquire players this season if you feel there’s a need. Walk us through the waiver claim situation, how that works, and when the deadline expires.

Girsch: So for the next few weeks most every team will put most every player through trade waivers. You may or may not hear about it on the radio or see it online. It means almost nothing players on trade waivers because almost every team puts almost every player through trade waivers.

If a player gets selected by a team then the team who has that player and the team who claimed the player, and it goes by order you know worst record the best, by league and whatnot, those two teams can make a trade if those who teams can’t reach a trade then the team who put the player on waivers can either just let him go to the other team or can pull him back and keep him. And once you’ve pulled him back then you can’t trade him for the rest of the month.

Claiborne: It’s also going to hold us up to maybe creates conversation for future choice down the road

Girsch: I hope a lot of what we did this week sets the stage for offseason discussions. I think one of the challenges we had is that we have a lot of assets that are Major League ready, or current Major League assets that we wanted to trade for additional major league assets.

And the teams who are trying to buy for today, are trying to give away prospects. And the teams who are selling for the future are are looking for young players, not guys who are already on the cusp. We were sort of in a little bit of a spot where our assets were harder to move than we had expected.

But I think when we clear the decks and start again in October, November, December, when either all 30 teams are trying to compete or at least 28 or so teams are trying to compete, that having assets that are ready to compete right now becomes a valuable thing again. As opposed to sort of, well I’d rather have a guy who is in double-A still or whatever.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook