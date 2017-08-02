Fire Crews Respond to Five Alarm Fire in Arnold

ARNOLD, MO. (KMOX) – All appears to be normal at the Metal Container Corporation in Arnold. Fire crews left early this morning once the flames were put out. No damage is visible from the outside of the building as everything happened indoors.

A canning service may have caught fire on the top floor of the facility around 7:30 p.m. last night and then spread to the rest of the building, leading to the five alarm fire here in Arnold. Everyone inside got out safely with no injuries. There was one firefighter who was treated for heat exhaustion but that person is expected to be ok.

Metal Container Corporation makes cans for Anheuser-Busch and other companies.

