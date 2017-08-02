High Ridge Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) An eastern Missouri woman is the winner of a $1 million Missouri Lottery prize.
The Lottery said Wednesday that Anita Mayer of High Ridge was a winner in the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” scratch-off game.
Mayer purchased the ticket at Circle K in High Ridge. She claimed her prize July 18.
The woman won on the same lottery game an Imperial man recently won $10 million playing.
The “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” game is the Missouri Lottery’s first $30 game, with a top prize of $10 million. It was launched in January 2016.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)