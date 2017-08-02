High Ridge Woman Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize

Associated Press August 2, 2017 2:55 PM
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) An eastern Missouri woman is the winner of a $1 million Missouri Lottery prize.

The Lottery said Wednesday that Anita Mayer of High Ridge was a winner in the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” scratch-off game.

Mayer purchased the ticket at Circle K in High Ridge. She claimed her prize July 18.

The woman won on the same lottery game an Imperial man recently won $10 million playing.

The “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” game is the Missouri Lottery’s first $30 game, with a top prize of $10 million. It was launched in January 2016.

