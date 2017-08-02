iPhone Case Recall: Liquid Could Cause Chemical Burn

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Almost 300,000 iPhone cases are being recalled because they have glitter inside liquid that can leak.
There have been two dozen reports of skin burns from the liquid — 19 of those were in the United States. One consumer had permanent scarring from a chemical burn.
The cases were made in China by MixBin Electronics, and sold to Amazon, Victoria’s Secret and Nordstrom Rack.
Consumers should stop using the cases immediately and contact MixBin for a refund, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.