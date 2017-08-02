Researchers Find Collusion Among Uber Drivers to Charge Riders More

(CBS) – There may be a clear downside to using a popular ride-sharing service — are Uber drivers working together to charge riders more?
Researchers at New York University and Britain’s Warwick Business School uncovered collusion among Uber drivers in New York City and London, CBS News Correspondent Jim Chenevey reports.
Drivers in the same area would coordinate to log out of the ride-hailing app, so that the list of available rides would drop, causing the prices to rise.
In some cases, fares rose to several times their normal rate.
Uber denies that drivers are manipulating the system, and say the research was based on comments by drivers that were in many cases untrue.