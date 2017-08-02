Schnuck’s Rolls Out Robot Worker

August 2, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: robot, Schnucks, Tally, worker

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The robot revolution comes to the aisles at Schnucks.

‘Tally’ is the name of Schnuck’s newest “worker”, a robot which navigates the aisles and takes stock of whether there are any cans of corn left.

“Is the product properly stocked, or is it out of stock, is it in the right place, and does it have the right price,” Brad Bogolea, CEO and co-founder of Simbe Robotics explains Tally’s tasks.

But Tally has no arms, which means humans still have to do the stocking themselves.

Inside the Richmond Heights Schnucks, Bogolea, who’s company makes Tally, says the robot works like a self driving car.

“Tally has a myriad of sensors on it today that helps it really understand the world around it. A lot of people ask, when Tally runs, Tally is designed to operate alongside customers and employees,” he says.

So don’t worry if you encounter ‘Tally’ in the cereal aisle, the robot will pause while you reach for the cheerios.

