St. Louis Man Gets 30 Years for Robbery

August 2, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: convenience store, hold-up, prison, robbery, Sentenced

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A north St. Louis man draws a 30-year sentenced in federal prison in connection with a pair of convenience store hold-ups in 2010.

23-year-old Leslie Woods was convicted of taking part in an armed robbery at the Best Stop convenience store in Cahokia on June 17th, 2010 with three other armed men.

After cleaning out more than 11-thousand dollar from the register, one of Woods’ co-defendants shot a customer who was laying on the floor.

In July of that year, Woods teamed up with four accomplices to rob D-&-D’s Mini-mart, also in Cahokia.

Woods pled guilty to all federal charges against him earlier this year.

