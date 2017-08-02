St. Louis Shark Tank Auditions Have Contestants Hopeful

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Shark Tank held auditions during the National Urban League conference last week, and one local contestant likes her chances.

Marty k. Casey, an actress and founder of Show Me Arts Academy, presented her design for a safety vest for kids and adults with autism so they are easily identifiable in public. She says she felt good about her presentation because of the amount of time the field judge for the show talked to her.

“We only were allowed two to three minutes based on the information that they had previously sent, however I was in there for 10 because of all the questions that I was being asked,” she says.

Casey says they are supposed to find out Friday who made the Shark Tank St. Louis cut.

