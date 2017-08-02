Town and Country Discuss new Town Square

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO. (KMOX) – Town and Country, one of the region’s spread-out suburbs, wants a downtown to call its own.

This weekend, Town and Country aldermen will gather for their annual retreat, and topic one is the town square planned for Clayton road on what locals call the old Wirth property

“It started as a blacksmith shop, shoeing horses back in the late 1800s by the Wirth family, and of course with the advent of the automobile they started pumping gas and shoeing horses, until eventually it was just automobiles, and it was Wirth gas station until it closed in 2002,” says Town and Country City Administrator Gary Hoelzer.

Hoelzer says it’s a field now that hosts festivals and Christmas tree lots, but under the plan, there’d be a large plaza built with a big lake

“There could be a destination type of restaurant, and perhaps some limited auxiliary retail uses flanking it. That was in the latest plan,” he says.

Hoezler says it’s about creating a central gathering spot in Town and Country. The town square is up for final passage on August 14th.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook