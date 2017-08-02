Witness Testifies Against Stockley in Murder Trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) -A man who was with Anthony Lamar Smith on the day he was killed by St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley says he believes Smith was unarmed.

Stockley’s first-degree murder trial began yesterday. The white former officer is accused of fatally shooting Smith, who was black, in December 2011. Stockley and his partner witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction outside a fast-food restaurant. Smith sped away, prompting a chase. After the chase, Stockley shot Smith five times. Stockley’s lawyers contend he gave Smith 15 seconds to show him his hands, but instead Smith reached for a gun.

Prosecutors say Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car after shooting him. Stockley’s attorney said in an opening statement that Smith had a gun in the car and Stockley shot him in self-defense. But Smith’s longtime friend, Kirkwin Taylor, testified that he rode with Smith to the restaurant. He said he didn’t see a gun and didn’t believe Smith had one in the car.

