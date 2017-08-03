Carjackers Adapting to Modern Technology

August 3, 2017 9:57 AM
Filed Under: carjacking, hot-wiring, technology

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Advances in technology appears to be at least partly to blame for a jump in the number of carjackings locally.

So says Captain Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County sheriff’s department on the heels of a wild, bi-state chase involving carjackers Wednesday.

“One of the things we’ve speculated is that it is harder and harder to actually steal a vehicle that doesn’t have they keys in it because of the systems that are involved with ignitions and keys now,” he says.

In other words, it’s easier to hold up a driver in a car that’s already running.

Fleshren says the days of hot-wiring parked cars is all but over.

