Comedian Tom Green On President Trump, ‘Apprentice’ Experience

Tom Green’s bizarre antics on MTV’s “The Tom Green Show” earned him a reputation as an outlandish prankster and now the stand up comedian is hitting the stage at the Helium Comedy Club this weekend.
Green talked with KMOX’s Mark Reardon about his memorable “firing” moment on “Celebrity Apprentice” with now-President Donald Trump and Dennis Rodman.
He also talked about his recent trip to Israel, where, coincidentally, President Trump happened to be at the same time.
Politics aside, Green is a true comedian at heart and is sure to have you laughing out loud this weekend.
Tickets are still available for tonight’s show as well as Friday and Saturday.