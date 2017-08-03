Missouri Could Owe St. Louis Millions for Housing Prisoners

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The state of Missouri may owe the city of St. Louis millions of dollars for failing to pay the agreed amount per day to house state prisoners here awaiting trial.
“We uncovered that the state has underpaid the city an excess of $20 million across the years that now we’re working to recoup from the State,” says Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
Reed has sent Governor Eric Greitens a letter saying by contract the state is supposed to pay $37.50 per day per inmate, but it’s only paying about $21 per day. So far, no response back from the Governor.