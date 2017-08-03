Missouri Discrimination Bill Goes Beyond Federal Standards

August 3, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: discrimination, senate bill 43, whistle-blower, workplace

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – Missouri Senate Bill 43 was sold as simply putting Missouri rules in line with federal rules, but attorney Hugh Eastwood says it actually goes further, affecting people suing for workplace discrimination that results in termination.

“Now it’s much garder, because you have to show that the discrimination was the motivating factor and that goes beyond the federal standard. The federal standard is that you just have show that it is a motivating factor,” he says.

Eastwood says this bill states that whistle-blowers can’t be fired for what they reveal, but it also puts significant limits on them in court. Essentially now, a whistle-blower could only sue for back pay.

