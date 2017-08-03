Missouri Man Accused of Letting Dog Kill Cat He Dangled

Associated Press August 3, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Animal abuse, Kennett, Kennett Humane Department, Zachary Burns
Zachary Burns of Kennett (Police photo)

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) – A southeastern Missouri man is facing a felony animal-abuse count after allegedly purposely letting his dog kill a cat by tearing it in half.

Dunklin County prosecutors also have charged Zachary Burns of Kennett with felony harassment.

The Kennett Humane Department says a woman told police July 25 that she saw Burns grab her cat and let his dog attack and kill the animal while Burns held the cat by its hind legs. The victim told police she could not stop Burns, who thought the killing of the cat “was funny.”

The dog had survived being shot by a Kennett officer in 2016 after the officer said it tried to attack him.

Online court records don’t show if Burns has an attorney.

