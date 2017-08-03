Missouri Sales Tax Holiday Underway Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Kids are heading back to school soon — that means it’s time for the annual sales tax holiday. But as has been the case in years past, you’ll have to be careful where you shop because not everybody participates.
Sales tax on qualifying back-to-school purchases, like school supplies, laptops and articles of clothing less than $100 are exempt from 12:01 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Check out the lists below to see if your local businesses will participate.
Cities not participating:
Alton
Ash Grove
Ashland
Battlefield
Bellerive Acres
Berkeley
Beverly Hills
Black Jack
Blackwater
Bland
Bloomfield
Bolivar
Boonville
Branson
Brentwood
Bridgeton
Byrnes Mill
Cabool
California
Camdenton
Canton
Cape Girardeau
Carl Junction
Carthage
Cassville
Centertown
Chamois
Charlack
Chillicothe
Claycomo
Clayton
Collins
Columbia
Cool Valley
Crestwood
Crystal City
Des Peres
Desloge
DeSoto
Doniphan
Edmundson
Eldon
Eldorado Springs
Ellisville
Ellsinore
Elsberry
Everton
Fair Grove
Farmington
Fayette
Ferguson
Festus
Flint Hill
Freeman
Fremont Hills
Frontenac
Garden City
Gerald
Glasgow
Granby
Grandin
Grant City
Green City
Greendale
Half Way
Hartville
Hawk Point
Higginsville
Hollister
Holts Summit
Houston
Ironton
Jane
Jefferson City
Joplin
Kingdom City
Kirkwood
Koshkonong
Ladue
Laurie
Leadington
Liberal
Licking
Loma Linda
Malden
Manchester
Maplewood
Marble Hill
Marceline
Marlborough Village
Marshfield
Marthasville
Merriam Woods Village
Meta
Moberly
Monett
Montgomery City
Moscow Mills
Mount Vernon
Mountain Grove
Naylor
Neosho
New Haven
New Madrid
New Melle
Nixa
Noel
Norborne
Northwoods
Oakland
Osage Beach
Overland
Owensville
Ozark
Palmyra
Paris
Pattonsburg
Peculiar
Pevely
Platte Woods
Poplar Bluff
Purdy
Qulin
Reeds Spring
Richmond Heights
Riverside
Rock Hill
Rockaway Beach
Savannah
Sedalia
Seligman
Shelbina
Shrewsbury
Skidmore
Smithton
Smithville
Springfield
St Ann
St Elizabeth
St Mary
St Peters
Ste Genevieve
Stockton
Sugar Creek
Taos
Thayer
Town & Country
Trenton
Twin Oaks
University City
Urich
Vandalia
Velda
Walnut Grove
Warson Woods
Washburn
Waynesville
Webster Groves
West Plains
Willard
Willow Springs
Counties not participating:
Audrain
Barry
Benton
Bollinger
Boone
Callaway
Camden
Carroll
Cedar
Christian
Clinton
Cole
Cooper
Dade
Dallas
Greene
Grundy
Henry
Howard
Howell
Iron
Jasper
Lawrence
Linn
Livingston
Mercer
Moniteau
Morgan
Newton
Oregon
Osage
Ozark
Phelps
Pike
Polk
Pulaski
Putnam
Ray
Reynolds
Saline
Shelby
St. Francois
Ste Genevieve
Stoddard
Stone
Taney
Texas
Webster
Wright