New Hope For St. Louis Soccer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The soccer stadium that St. Louis voters shot down in April may be coming back, but this time without a tax hike.

Southside alderman Joe Vaccaro says he’s hearing rumblings about a buyer’s group possibly coming forward to build the soccer stadium.

“What I believe is that there is a plan B out there and we will end up with soccer in the city. Now, do I have concrete evidence? No,” he says.

But Vaccaro, of St. Louis’ 23rd Ward, says soccer supporters, who narrowly lost in April, aren’t giving up. He’s hearing the deal might blend private money with a tax break from the city and some type of land giveaway to build the stadium.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber gave an update on the league’s expansion plans before Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Real Madrid. The league is expected to announce two cities, of the 12 that applied for a new franchise, to become part of the league in the next few years.

The league, which will have 23 clubs when Los Angeles FC enters in 2018, confirmed in December its plan to grow eventually to 28. One of those new members is expected, still, to be David Beckham’s Miami outfit. Applications for the remaining four were due January 31, and MLS intends to identify teams No. 25 and 26 by the end of this year.

Garber says in the video that those final two teams will be announced after the owner’s meetings in mid December. St. Louis is still among those cities highlighted in the video.

Although, Garber said, when he was in St. Louis in late March, that if Props 1 & 2 didn’t pass, there would not be a team awarded to St. Louis.

The two teams that will be announced in December will have $150 million expansion fees and will start play in 2020. MLS has said that teams 27 and 28 will be announced at a later date, at a price delivered in conjunction with the timeline.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook