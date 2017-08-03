Power Fentanyl Linked to Overdoses

August 3, 2017 9:28 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A more powerful fentanyl is making it’s way across the country.

Dr. Anthony Scalzo, chief of toxicology at St. Louis University and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital says healthcare professionals are being alerted to watch for an influx of fentanyl laced overdoses. He’s already seen three cases, and fentanyl isn’t just a danger to addicts but to paramedics and doctors.

“Some of this is so potent that it’s absorbable through the skin,” he says.

Fentanyl overdoses require more doses of narcan.

“It’s being required in so many situations, and I’m not really aware of what companies produce it, but it’s a supply and demand thing and there may be shortages, and that’s really concerning to me,” Scalzo says.

St. Louis police say they’ve trained 85 officers to carry narcan, but none are at this point because there are inventory issues being worked out.

