Sales Tax Holiday 2017: What You Need to Know

August 3, 2017 4:00 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The annual back-to-school, tax-free weekend is upon us!

The Sales Tax Holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 4, and runs through midnight on Sunday, August 6.

Certain back-to-school purchases, like clothing, school supplies and computers, are exempt from sales tax over the three-day period.

Here’s a list of qualifying items, courtesy of the Missouri Department of Revenue:

  • Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing Calculators – not to exceed $150

CLICK HERE to see the complete lists of cities, counties and districts that are NOT participating in the 2017 Sales Tax Holiday.

If your local taxing jurisdictions are not participating in tax-free weekend, the state’s portion of the tax rate (4.225 percent) will remain exempt for the sale of qualifying items.

The state of Illinois will NOT be participating in the Sales Tax Holiday this year, however, you do not need to be a resident of Missouri to buy tax-exempt items during the holiday.

In other words, if you cross the bridge and shop in St. Louis, you can still take advantage of skipping the tax on certain items.

Eligible items purchased online qualify for the holiday, as well — if the purchase of the item occurs during the sales tax holiday, and the transaction is completed during the holiday.

