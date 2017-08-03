PSA: Starbucks Giving Away BOGO Macchiatos For Friendship Day

CBS Local — International Friendship Day is August 6, but Starbucks is planning on celebrating all weekend long!
Starbucks is giving away buy-one-get-one macchiatos between 2 and 5 p.m. from Aug. 3 to 7, with the hopes of promoting friendship.
The types of macchiatos to choose from include: Iced Caramel Macchiatos, Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiatos and Coconut Mocha Macchiatos.
This isn’t the first time this summer Starbucks has been generous with BOGOs — at the end of June, they were giving away BOGO iced espressos, and in May, they also offered a “half-priced happy hour” between the same hours.
If you’re looking forward to the next promotion after the BOGO macchiatos, assume it’ll be between 3 and 5 p.m., if recent history is an indicator.
But for now, enjoy Friendship Day with a cool one on Starbucks.