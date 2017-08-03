Teen Sentenced for April Murder

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 19-year-old is ordered to spend the next 40 years in prison in connection with the murder of a teen.
In April, Craig D. Miller of Lovejoy was convicted by a Madison County jury in relation to the death of 16-year-old Malik Garrett outisde Sammy’s Market on Madison Avenue.
Investigators determined the fatal shooting was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between Garrett and Miller.
Miller escaped the maximum penalty of 60 years behind bars, but he’ll have to serve 100 percent of his 40 year term.