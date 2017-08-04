Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses Flood The Market; NASA Offers Recommended Brands

CBS Local — The need for solar eclipse glasses that protect the eyes of the millions who will be witnessing history Aug. 21 has created business opportunities.

As such, there are plenty of people looking to make a quick buck by selling fake glasses.

The problem with these scams is that they can cause serious eye problems for those viewing the eclipse. NASA and the American Astronomical Society are alert to fakes populating the glasses market, and are doing their best to thwart scams.

“Everything was going along fine until the public started to wake up to the eclipse and started buying things that may or may not be safe,” said Rick Fienberg, an astronomer and press officer at the American Astronomical Society, via Quartz. “Now they are peppering us and NASA with questions.”

It’s unfortunate for the legitimate sellers on the market, who have been approved and are selling safe, helpful products.

“It’s all nonsense,” said Mark Margolis, of NASA-approved Rainbow Symphony. “There are a zillion companies putting out the same product and they all have different names. And this isn’t because I don’t want competition in the marketplace. We’re oversold and on backorder. It’s not my motive to keep competitors out of the market.”

If you still need to buy your eclipse glasses, here are the five companies NASA recommends:

American Paper Optics

Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only)

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

The eclipse will be visible from most places in America, but only a limited portion of the country will experience the total eclipse.

