Kurt Warner’s Family Was Stuck At The Airport, His Former Team Saved Them

August 4, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Bill Bidwill, Canton Ohio, family, Hall of Fame, Kids, Kurt Warner, Michael Bidwill, owner, plane, President, private jet, Save, St. Louis Rams, stuck, Tickets, Twitter, United Airlines

Kurt Warner is already taking advantage of his perks as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he isn’t even enshrined yet.

He kids were stuck at O’Hare International Airport, in Chicago, and they needed to fly to Cleveland, Ohio last night, to be with him for the HOF festivities in Canton, Ohio. He Tweeted at United Airlines, looking for some help.

A few hours later, president of the Arizona Cardinals Michael Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up his family and take them to Ohio. Bidwill’s father, Bill, is the owner of the Cardinals.

Related story: Kurt Warner’s Best Moments With The St. Louis Rams

From Warner’s Twitter, it sounds like United was also working to help him out.

Today, Warner will receive his gold jacket, and thankfully his family will be there to see it.

Then on Saturday, he will be the last of the seven HOF inductees to speak.

Thanks to the Bidwill’s for having a heart… We know some NFL front officer personnel who may not.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen