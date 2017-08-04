Kurt Warner’s Family Was Stuck At The Airport, His Former Team Saved Them

Kurt Warner is already taking advantage of his perks as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and he isn’t even enshrined yet.

He kids were stuck at O’Hare International Airport, in Chicago, and they needed to fly to Cleveland, Ohio last night, to be with him for the HOF festivities in Canton, Ohio. He Tweeted at United Airlines, looking for some help.

Ok, not much 4 name dropping but @united help a HOFer out – kids stuck at O'Hare & u have 1 flight to Clev so they can make it to our party? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 3, 2017

A few hours later, president of the Arizona Cardinals Michael Bidwill sent his private jet to pick up his family and take them to Ohio. Bidwill’s father, Bill, is the owner of the Cardinals.



From Warner’s Twitter, it sounds like United was also working to help him out.

Today, Warner will receive his gold jacket, and thankfully his family will be there to see it.

Great party last night in Canton… Kids made it, so many instrumental ppl in my life & memories created! #CelebratingTheirPartInJourney — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) August 4, 2017

Then on Saturday, he will be the last of the seven HOF inductees to speak.

Thanks to the Bidwill’s for having a heart… We know some NFL front officer personnel who may not.

