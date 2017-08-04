Missouri Laws Lacking Cancer Fighting Policies

August 4, 2017 7:13 AM
Filed Under: cancer, Cigarette, indoor, tanning

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri’s weak indoor tanning law is one of several cancer-fighting policies needing improvement in the state according to a new national report.

The American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network surveyed all the states on nine specific areas of public policy that can help fight cancer including smoke-free laws, tobacco tax levels and indoor tanning restrictions.

This report lists Missouri as falling short on protecting kids from indoor tanning devices, as well as four other measures, including smoke free laws and cigarette tax rates.

Illinois is doing well on indoor tanning restrictions but falling short on access to palliative care.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen