Nonprofit Sues St. Charles over Drug Monitoring Program

August 4, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: doctor shopping, Drug Monitoring, nonprofit, privacy, St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOX) – A nonprofit group and two St. Charles County residents are suing the county over its prescription drug monitoring program.

Carl Bearden, executive director of United for Missouri, says the drug monitoring program violates citizens’ right to privacy and against unreasonable searches and seizures.

St. Charles’ program requires those prescribing and dispensing prescription drugs to provide information to the Department of Public Health. The goal is to prevent people from “doctor shopping” to obtain several prescriptions from different doctors.

Bearden said the program raises the possibility that people could access and/or disclose personal prescription drug information without a warrant.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen