Cardinals Recall Tuivailala, Option Weaver to Memphis

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivailala from Memphis (AAA) prior to this evening’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark. In addition, the club optioned right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to Memphis following yesterday’s game.

Tuivailala, 24, is 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 18 games with the team’s Triple-A team, allowing just three earned runs in his 21.1 innings pitched. He’s walked three and fanned 21 at Memphis, and currently has an eight game, 10.0 inning scoreless streak.

This is Tui’s 5th time with the Major League club this season where he has appeared in 18 games (21.0 IP) and is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA, with 13 of his 18 outings scoreless.

Weaver made his 2nd start of 2017 for St. Louis on Wednesday in Milwaukee and earned the win, allowing two runs in 6.1 innings of a team 5-4 victory over the Brewers. It was his second start for St. Louis this year (also 7/27 vs. ARI, 5.0 IP, 4R (grand slam), 4-0 loss). Weaver, 23, who missed a month to begin the season on the disabled list at Memphis (back strain), is 9-1 for the Redbirds and leads their starting core with a 1.91 ERA in 13 starts.

