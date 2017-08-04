STEAM Academy Ready for New School Year

August 4, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Academy, education, Ferguson, Florissant, steam

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gifted middle school students in the Ferguson Florissant school district will be attending a brand new state of the art school next week.

They’ll cut the ribbon this morning on the new STEAM Academy (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) on Dunn road in Hazelwood. District spokesman Kevin Hampton says this is the first new facility in the district in 16 years. The building’s first floor was completely renovated for the district’s gifted middle school students

“They’ll have their science labs in there, there’s maker-space rooms, there’s big open pods in there where the kids come in and the extension cords are on coil reels up in the ceiling,” he says.

He says eventually the academy will accommodate 300 students but will start with about half of that number.

