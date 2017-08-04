The Grove Neighborhood’s Light-Up Welcome Sign Damaged

August 4, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: The Grove, The Grove sign

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s unclear if heading into St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood will ever look the same.

It appears that late this morning, a large trash truck with an apparatus on top of it passed through on Manchester heading west, damaging at least a quarter of the vibrant “Grove” sign that has adorned the neighborhood for many years.

Some of the sign’s trim has fallen off, some neon bars are out of place, and some of the electrical wires connecting the sign, giving it electricity, have been pulled off the pole.

Neighborhood boosters right now aren’t sure how much the sign will cost to fix, or if it can be fixed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen