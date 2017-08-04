The Grove Neighborhood’s Light-Up Welcome Sign Damaged

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s unclear if heading into St. Louis’ Grove neighborhood will ever look the same.
It appears that late this morning, a large trash truck with an apparatus on top of it passed through on Manchester heading west, damaging at least a quarter of the vibrant “Grove” sign that has adorned the neighborhood for many years.
Some of the sign’s trim has fallen off, some neon bars are out of place, and some of the electrical wires connecting the sign, giving it electricity, have been pulled off the pole.
Neighborhood boosters right now aren’t sure how much the sign will cost to fix, or if it can be fixed.