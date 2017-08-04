Tower Grove Neighborhoods See Influx of Families

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There are two sides to every story. On one side- rampant crime in the city covered constantly in the news, the other side-neighborhoods in south city bursting at the seams with new families, kids playing in the streets, people pushing strollers, and schools with waiting lists.

“These are walk-able neighborhoods that are safe, that are clean, that people care about their neighborhoods,” says Sean Spencer, who heads up the Tower Grove Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation.

Spencer says 12 years ago, they were dealing with 80 vacant buildings in Shaw. That’s down to about 6.

“People are getting returns on their investment,” he says.

Spencer, who grew up in St. Louis county but now lives in Shaw, says he and his wife both walk to work and their kids walk to school. More and more families are looking for that kind of lifestyle.

