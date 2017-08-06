Drowning in St. Charles, No Drowning in Elsberry

August 6, 2017 12:34 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The investigation continues into Saturday’s drowning on the Missouri River at St. Charles.

Police say a man’s body was pulled from the river near Frontier Park around 4 pm. His name had not been released, as of early Sunday afternoon.

In a separate incident, the U.S. Coast Guard and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a call of a possible drowning on the Mississippi River near Elsberry on Saturday.

Coast Guard officials tell KMOX News a personal watercraft was found floating in the water.

State troopers got in touch with the owner of the jet-ski, and found out it had broken loose from its moorings and had not been abandoned in the river by a rider.

