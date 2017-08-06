Siegrist Lands on DL, Wainwright Activated

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Cardinals said Sunday that relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist will spend the upcoming week on the 10-day disabled list with left forearm tendonitis.
It will be the second DL stint this season for the left-hander, who missed playing time between June 23rd and July 13 with a cervical spine sprain.
Taking Siegrist’s spot on the big league roster will be starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, who’d been on the disabled list with mid-back tightness.
Wainwright is expected to start for St. Louis at Cincinnati, Sunday afternoon.