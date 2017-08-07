Cor Jesu Opens New facility

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cor Jesu Academy cuts the ribbon on its nearly 9-Million dollar performance gymnasium and student commons.
School officials say the new 40 thousand square foot, three-level facility will allow them to add new courses and provide state-of-the-art learning programs for students.
It represents the second part of a long-range campus enhancement plan funded through a nearly $10 million capital campaign, with other aspects to include increase on-campus parking and more financial aid for qualified students.