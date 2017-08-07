Doctors Address Low Testosterone Ads

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a lot of ads out there about low testosterone, prompting local experts to share some advice.
Barnes Jewish West County Urologist Dr. Christopher Arett at Washington University School of Medicine says there’s no real definition of what constitutes low testosterone.
“Testosterone typically, for the average population, is around 300 or higher, so 300 to 500 is often given as a kind of ‘normal’ range. However, if you’re below that level it doesn’t mean that you’re going to have symptoms, and if you’re above that ‘normal’ you may still have symptoms of low testosterone because at some point in life you had higher testosterone,” he says.
Arett says it is critical to have a good doctor-patient relationship when talking about whether or not you have low testosterone, because the symptoms are not specific and could be caused by other underlying health conditions.