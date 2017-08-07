Doctors Address Low Testosterone Ads

August 7, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Ads, doctor, low testosterone, symptoms

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s a lot of ads out there about low testosterone, prompting local experts to share some advice.

Barnes Jewish West County Urologist Dr. Christopher Arett at Washington University School of Medicine says there’s no real definition of what constitutes low testosterone.

“Testosterone typically, for the average population, is around 300 or higher, so 300 to 500 is often given as a kind of ‘normal’ range. However, if you’re below that level it doesn’t mean that you’re going to have symptoms, and if you’re above that ‘normal’ you may still have symptoms of low testosterone because at some point in life you had higher testosterone,” he says.

Arett says it is critical to have a good doctor-patient relationship when talking about whether or not you have low testosterone, because the symptoms are not specific and could be caused by other underlying health conditions.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight
As Heard On KMOX

Listen Live

Listen