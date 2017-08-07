Farm to Table: Good or Gimmick? Part 1 – What is farm to table?

St. Louis, MO (KMOX) – A growing number of Americans are concerned about where their food comes from and how it’s produced. In the restaurant industry, that’s given momentum to a movement called “Farm to Table”. KMOX’s Megan Lynch spent the spring and summer months travelling to farms and restaurants in our region. This week, you’ll learn what “Farm to Table” is, and how to know if it’s being done right.

Field-raised chickens, grass-fed beef, artisan cheeses, fresh produce.

“The farm to table movement is intended for local restaurants to be supporting small scale farmers in our region that grow nutritious food and ideally are using environmentally responsible practices. ” Melissa Vatterot, Food and Farm Coordinator, Missouri Coalition for the Environment.

Farm to table matters to consumers for different reasons.

For some it’s the idea of keeping their hard-earned dollars close to home.

For others it’s the attraction of getting super-fresh meals.

And Vatterot says many do have the environment in mind, “that’s the goal, is that consumers and the restaurants know where the product came from and know how it was grown so it might not have the pesticides or the chemical fertilizers that might be used on larger farms in far away places. “