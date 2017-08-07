Investigation After ‘Suspicious Package’ Delivered to Concordia Seminary

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – (UPDATED 4:39 p.m.) A bomb squad is investigating a “suspicious package” delivered to the campus of Concordia Seminary.
The school is in Clayton just west of Forest Park.
The call came in around 2:30 p.m.
The school released the following statement on the incident:
“A suspicious package was delivered this afternoon to the campus of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. The authorities were promptly notified and the Seminary is complying with the authorities in the investigation.
All students, faculty and staff are safe and all areas of campus are secure.
‘We give thanks to God for the safety of those in the campus community and the surrounding vicinity,” said Dr. Dale A. Meyer, president of Concordia Seminary. “Our safety protocols were followed and again, everyone is safe. That is our highest priority.’
At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Additional advisories will be issued if the details warrant.”