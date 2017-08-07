Lambert Courts Airlines for Direct European Flights

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s renewed hope for direct transatlantic flights out of St. Louis Lambert Airport, as the mid-sized hub is seeing more people leaving here for connecting flights to Europe.
Overall , Lambert reports a 6 percent growth in the number of passengers the first half of this year, with a peak of 270 flights a day this summer. Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge says enough people are bound for Europe from St. Louis to justify a direct flight.
“We have, across the board, 300 passengers a day going to somewhere in Europe. That picks up in the summer and drops a little bit in January and February, but if you take an average across the board for the year, it’s 300 people a day going to European destinations,” she says.
Hamm-Niebruegge says similar numbers won a direct transatlatic flight at the Austin airport, and she says they are actively courting airlines to start the service in St. Louis.