Local Senator Hopes to Override Senate Bill One Veto

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois State Senator Bill Haine is prepared to go to Springfield next weekend, in hopes of over-riding Governor Bruce Rauner’s veto of Senate Bill One.
The Democrat from Alton says if the Republican chief executive wanted to craft his own education funding bill, he should’ve introduced it in May.
“I don’t know why he’s waited till this late stage to change the entire matrix of the bill. We need school funding and we need it now,” he says.
Haine says there’s still a chance the governor and caucus leaders could meet this week to discuss their differences, but he’s not overly optimistic.